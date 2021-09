The Kansas City Royals (62-77) will clash with the Baltimore Orioles (45-93) in the finale of a four-game battle at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Kansas City needs a win here after splitting the first two installments of a series but lost Game 3 for their second successive loss. The Royals beat the Orioles in the series opener at 3-2 on Monday while losing the next round at 3-7 on Tuesday. Kansas City failed to recover and earned their second straight defeat after a one-run loss to Baltimore at 8-9 on Wednesday. The Royals managed to prevent the Orioles from scoring for seven straight innings while taking a 5-0 lead but allowed Baltimore to score 9 runs in the 8th frame resulting in their one-run loss. Pitcher Mike Minor made a good start for 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing five hits and struck out three hitters of the Orioles in the losing effort.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO