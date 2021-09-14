Fighting the Impact of Alzheimer’s Disease is One Reason People Participate in the Cincinnati Tri-State Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CINCINNATI, OH – Marisa O’Neill said she is tired of vibrant, healthy people slipping into the darkness caused by Alzheimer’s and dementia. “Since I run a Medicare Advisory firm, I’ve seen this disease impact so many of our clients and employees. It has been so hard for us to see the decline: from the excitement of our clients when they first retire to the first signs and throughout their journey with the disease,” said O’Neill, who is CEO of RetireMEDiQ.