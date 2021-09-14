CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jvanz Drops New Single And Prepares For Debut NFT To Go Live To Auction This Thursday

By Peter Berry
Your EDM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiding high off the release of his brand new single “Reach Into Myself,” rising singer and songwriter Jvanz is now gearing up to release his very first NFT, with its auction going live this Thursday on his website. Powered by MoneGraph, Jvanz’s exclusive digital art piece aims to transcend the meaning of the song, while conveying the journey from darkness towards the light. As Jvanz reveals, 5% of the final NFT sale price will be donated to the charitable organization “1% For The Planet,” while the owner of the 1 of 1 digital artwork will also be given exclusive access to its behind-the-scenes creation, and be notified early when Jvanz is ready to drop his upcoming series of NFT collectibles.

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Wildflower Debuts New Single “Dogs Breath”

Later this week, indie folk outfit Wildflower is releasing their sophomore album, The Ocean Rose, their latest collection of ‘70s tinged folk pop. Their new album is a quintessential road trip record, inspired equally by the deep nostalgia and the natural beauty of the Maine coastline and by the untold promises held out west in California. The band has already shared two singles from the record, “Golden” and “Greetings from California,” and today they’re back with one final taste of the record with their new song, “Dogs Breath.”
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Gorgon City Announces New Single + Live Performance Dropping This Thursday on Cercle

It’s always a good day whenever we get new music from some of our favorite artists. From the looks of things, this upcoming Thursday is expected be exactly that. In a recent Facebook post, by the English electronic music production duo Gorgon City, it was announced that they would be dropping a new tune this Thursday, on Cercle. The fact that it is with Cercle, is what makes this announcement a bit different than most.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Carissa Johnson Debuts New Single “The Sound”

Boston-based indie rocker Carissa Johnson is back this fall with her new LP, Blue Hour. Recorded over lockdown, the record is Johnson’s first solo album since 2016’s Only Roses. In the intervening years, she’s been playing with her band, The Cure-Alls, but quarantine found her retreating inward for one of her most personal offerings yet. The record sees Johnson explore loneliness and self-doubt, but the accompanying instrumentals are relentless and kinetic, drawing Johnson’s new wave influences into stadium-ready indie pop.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Baby Queen Releases Her Debut Mixtape "The Yearbook", and New Single "Narcissist"

Baby Queen rightfully ascends the anti-pop throne with the release of her hotly awaited debut mixtape “The Yearbook” and new single “Narcissist,” one of five brand new tracks featured on it. Displaying characteristic wit and candor, Baby Queen says “Narcissist” is “an admission of my own narcissistic tendencies but also...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Motherfolk Debut New Single “anchor”

This fall, indie rock quintet Motherfolk is back with a new EP, the flower. Over the course of the pandemic, the band has been hard at work, pulling together strains of indie pop and garage rock for the follow-up to their 2019 record Family Ghost. They describe their latest effort as their “most ambitious release yet.” As vocalist and guitarist Nathan Dickerson shares, “Over the past year, we have been writing nonstop with the goal of crafting a new sound. This EP tells the story of what it is like to travel to the darkest place in your mind and what your reality becomes after coming out the other side.”
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Mastodon drop new single ‘Pushing The Tides’, detail ninth studio album

Mastodon have set a release date for their ninth studio album – which the Georgian metallers had previously dubbed their “fullest, biggest-sounding record” to date – announcing that it’s set to land just in time for Halloween. Their first double-album ‘Hushed And Grim’, spanning 15 tracks in total, is slated...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Digital Art#Songwriting#Planet#Lemonade#Nft#Rolling Stone
metalinjection

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Drops Groovy New Single "Shatter"

Bullet For My Valentine is continuing down their heavier path with a groovy, riff-heavy new single called "Shatter". The single comes alongside a video created by Bullet For My Valentine vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck, creative director Fiona Garden, and artist Ben Ashton. "We're very excited for you all to...
MUSIC
NME

Wonho drops romantic music video for new single ‘Blue’

South Korean singer Wonho has released a music video for ‘Blue’, the title track of his sophomore mini-album ‘Blue Letter’. ‘Blue Letter’ comes seven months after ‘Right For Us’, the second part of his debut mini-album ‘Love Synonym’, which was released in February this year. The project was written, composed and arranged by Wonho alongside producers Savage House Gang and Sun Ahn, with additional help from Oshimaxx on the track ‘Come Over Tonight’ and Brother Su on ‘Blue’.
WORLD
MetalSucks

Unto Others Drop New Single, “No Children Laughing Now”

I continue to delight in the new material from Unto Others, the band formerly known as Idle Hands. Their seamless mix of metal riffing and a goth / new wave sensibility seems so obvious on the surface — hasn’t someone done this before?? — but no, not like this. It took the right group of musicians to come along and nail it, and Unto Others have done exactly that.
MUSIC
this song is sick

JKuch Announces Debut Album, Drops Flavorful First Single “Cabin Fever”

A JKuch album has been a long time coming. The singer/songwriter/producer has been releasing tantalizing dance tracks for almost a decade, and now he has finally announced a 10-track record titled Specter’s Garden. Much like TV series episodes, he will roll out singles monthly until the full collection is out in the world. Last week the first track from the project came out, and “Cabin Fever” is a smashing indie-pop jam that is delighting fans.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
respect-mag.com

Multi-Platinum Selling Artist KYLE Drops New Single ‘Optimistic’

Platinum-selling rapper KYLE returns with new single ‘Optimistic’, out today, 10th September. Steeped in emotion and feelgood energy, ‘Optimistic’ combines delicate piano chords with KYLE and regular collaborator Dougie F’s smooth vocals and heart-on-sleeve lyricism. The suitably cinematic, Singing in The Rain-reminiscent official video sees both artists take centre stage as they deliver a touching visual representation of the track’s romantic vibe. ‘Optimistic’ will feature on the California artist’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to last year’s See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! and his platinum-selling 2018 debut Light Of Mine.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Logic1000 announces new EP and drops single, ‘What You Like’

Berlin-based producer Logic1000, real name Samantha Poulter, has announced a new EP coming this November. ‘In The Sweetness Of You’ will drop on November 12 marking the producer’s third EP to date. Alongside the announcement, Logic1000 also released the first single from the five-track record, ‘What You Like’. “This new...
MUSIC
Your EDM

Running Touch Has the Power to Extend Summer With Latest Anthem, ‘Ceilings’

Running Touch has always been an incredible talent on our radar with his effortless feel-good and festival intertwined sound and presence. Today is no exception, we have the privilege to share his latest release, ‘Ceilings’. You can expect emotional and driving vocal melodies leading to a ear-candy symphony of harmony. This track itself has the energy to extend that Western Summer just a little longer. Can’t wait for festivals to return and borders to open so we can catch this guy all Australian Summer long with his touring!
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Seedhe Maut Drop Dizzying New Single, ‘NATKHAT’

Delhi-based rap duo Seedhe Maut shares their latest single, “NATKHAT” (Naughty). The Anurag Sharma-directed video follows ENCORE ABJ and CALM (the latter also produced the beat) secluded in a house as they prepare to record music and mess around. Last Thursday (September 9), Seedhe Maut shared their latest mixtape, न...
MUSIC
lamezcla.com

SAMANTHA SÁNCHEZ DROPS RELATABLE NEW SINGLE “RECONCILIADOS”

After the premiere of her infectious summer anthem “BBS” (Bad B!&%# Summer), Spanish-Cuban singer-songwriter Samantha Sanchez, continues her rise as one of the most promising stars in Latin music today, with the release of her latest single “Reconciliados” under the labels of Rebeleon Entertainment, led by renowned multi-award-winning producer Sebastian Krys, and Virgin Music US Latin.
MUSIC
lamezcla.com

OZUNA Drops New Single “LA FUNKA”

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Ozuna surprises fans with the release of his single “La Funka,” available now on all digital streaming platforms. The Latin music global icon used the stage of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last night as a platform to launch his new musical project. “La Funka”...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Ike Rhein Drops Off New Single ‘Just Like You’

Ike Rhein is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who currently calls Miami home. On Friday, he released his single “Just Like You,” which has already gotten a lot of attention. It’s well deserved attention!. Rhein found his voice and love of music when he was quite young. As...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
undertheradarmag.com

Ouri Debuts Two New Singles, “High & Choking Pt. 1” and “Chains”

This fall Montreal-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Ouri is sharing her debut album Frame of a Fauna, coming October 22nd. Her debut record marries classical orchestral beauty with industrial and electronic touches, pulling from her time as a DJ, producer, and composer to weave an intricate mix of organic and electronic aesthetics. The record quickly follows Hildegard, Ouri’s joint project with Helena Deland released earlier this year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy