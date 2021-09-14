Jvanz Drops New Single And Prepares For Debut NFT To Go Live To Auction This Thursday

Riding high off the release of his brand new single “Reach Into Myself,” rising singer and songwriter Jvanz is now gearing up to release his very first NFT, with its auction going live this Thursday on his website. Powered by MoneGraph, Jvanz’s exclusive digital art piece aims to transcend the meaning of the song, while conveying the journey from darkness towards the light. As Jvanz reveals, 5% of the final NFT sale price will be donated to the charitable organization “1% For The Planet,” while the owner of the 1 of 1 digital artwork will also be given exclusive access to its behind-the-scenes creation, and be notified early when Jvanz is ready to drop his upcoming series of NFT collectibles.