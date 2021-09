Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made heads turn at the Met Gala on Monday night when she showed up in a floor-length white gown with a not-so-subtle political message. Posing for photos on the red carpet, the Democratic-Socialist congresswoman proudly showed off the words "Tax the Rich" emblazoned in red on the back of her off-the-shoulder gown by Brother Vellies' Aurora James. The message is very much on-brand for the progressive politician who, in 2019, proposed taxing the wealthy up to 70 percent to help fund the Green New Deal. Seeing as how she even sells a "Tax the Rich" sweatshirt on her website, it makes perfect sense that AOC would choose to make this statement at the high fashion fête — where tickets reportedly cost up to $35,000 each.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO