CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Philippines’ Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “Owner of the Universe” and “Appointed Son of...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Manny Pacquiao Is Running for President of the Philippines in 2022

Manny Pacquiao has officially announced that he is running for president in the 2022 Philippine elections. The Associated Press has reported that the 42 year old boxer has accepted the nomination from his PDP-Laban Party at this weekend’s national convention. In his acceptance speech he said, “I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring. We need the government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency.” He continues, “In my whole life, I have not backed out of a fight. Because in the name of principle, the nation’s pride, I stand reaffirmed and strong. I am accepting your nomination as candidate for president of the Republic of the Philippines.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Philippines' Duterte blasts 'selfish' nations over vaccines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte criticized rich nations at the U.N. General Assembly for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines while much of the developing world continues to suffer shortages.“The picture is bleak. It is a man-made drought of vaccines ravaging the poor countries,” Duterte said in a video message. “Rich countries hoard life-saving vaccines while poor nations wait for trickles. They now talk of booster shots, while developing countries consider half doses just to get by."He added: "This is shocking beyond belief and must be condemned for what it is: a selfish act that can neither be justified rationally or morally.”The Philippines...
HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Italy triples pledge to provide other nations with COVID-19 vaccines

ROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to give other countries 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the year, three times its original pledge, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday. In a video message to a U.S.-hosted global COVID-19 Summit, Draghi said his government had previously promised...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Jesus Christ
mymixfm.com

Italy reports 51 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 4,578 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 66 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose marginally to 4,578 from 4,552. Italy has registered 130,284 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
WORLD
mymixfm.com

New Zealand steps closer to tighter terrorism laws after supermarket knife attack

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s parliament took a step closer on Tuesday to making it easier to arrest and prosecute terrorists planning attacks, just weeks after an Islamic State-inspired assault by a knife-wielding assailant wounded seven people at a supermarket. The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill passed its second reading in parliament...
AUSTRALIA
mymixfm.com

The third man: UK charges another Russian for nerve attack on double agent

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Tuesday a third Russian had been charged in absentia with the 2018 Novichok murder attempt on former double agent Sergei Skripal, saying they could also now confirm the three suspects were military intelligence operatives. The attack on Skripal, who sold Russian secrets to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manila#Reuters#Filipinos#Kingdom Of Jesus Christ
The Independent

Lebanese ex-minister asks that port blast judge be replaced

A former Lebanese government minister on Wednesday asked the country’s top court to remove the lead judge investigating last year’s massive explosion in Beirut s port because of allegedly “legitimate suspicion” over his handling of the case, state media reported. The development is the latest in a year-long saga surrounding the investigation into the explosion, which plunged Lebanon into another political crisis and accelerated an already unprecedented economic meltdown. The country's government resigned after the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion and bickering political parties only this month agreed on a new government. Also, months into the probe, the lead judge...
MIDDLE EAST
mymixfm.com

Exclusive-Echoes, uncertainty as Afghan pilots await U.S. help in Tajikistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S.-trained Afghan pilot was talking to Reuters on a smuggled cellphone from Tajikistan, where he is being held, when something strange happened – his voice started looping, repeating everything he had just said, word for word. His fiancee, an American nurse in Florida, was on the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls. Claims of widespread fraud in 2011 sparked huge protests led by Navalny, who was arrested last January and jailed on old fraud charges following a poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent he blamed on the Kremlin.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
EUROPE
The Independent

Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
U.S. POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Factbox: An intensifying arms race in Asia

(Reuters) – Analysts warn that Asia may be sliding into an accelerating arms race as countries react to China’s military growth. Here is a list of defence systems several Asian countries are looking to acquire. AUSTRALIA. The country said on Sept. 16 it would build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Johnson to Bolsonaro: vaccines save lives

The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):NEW YORK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccines during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who says he has not been inoculated.The two men met Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York As journalists were ushered out of the room at the start of the bilateral meeting, Johnson said: “Thanks everybody, get AstraZeneca vaccines.”Johnson told Bolsonaro: “I’ve had it twice,” referring to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at Oxford University.The Brazilian leader pointed at himself...
WORLD
KTLA

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero convicted of terror-related charges

 The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of his countrymen from genocide was convicted of terrorism offenses Monday and sentenced to 25 years at a trial that human rights watchdogs and other critics of Rwanda’s repressive government have described as an act of retaliation. Paul Rusesabagina, credited with sheltering ethnic Tutsis […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy