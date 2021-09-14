Northern North Dakota cow-calf ranchers make fall moves against drought
Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series about how ranchers are coping with drought conditions. TOWNER, North Dakota — Recent rains have made drought-stricken northern North Dakota cattlemen a bit more confident about keeping cattle, but many are still making countermoves — travelling farther-afield to find feed. Sale barns in the region are seeing higher numbers of liquidations.www.thedickinsonpress.com
