Bolsonaro emerges as risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ate pizza on the sidewalk in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly, likely because he doesn't meet the city's Covid-19 vaccine requirements for indoor dining. The Big Apple currently requires anyone wanting to eat inside to provide proof of at least one shot and Bolsonaro says he is not vaccinated. "Luxury dinner in New York," tweeted Brazil's secretariat minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos alongside a photo of Bolsonaro enjoying a slice outside with several members of his delegation. Tourism minister Gilson Machado also posted a photo of Bolsonaro with slice in hand, writing on Instagram that it was pizza and Coca-Cola for dinner.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO