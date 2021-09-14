CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bolsonaro emerges as risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Competition, the pandemic and sectoral demand are common challenges facing companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs), but Brazilian companies have started to flag a new risk: political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Cosmetics maker Coty and retailer Cencosud’s Brazilian units included the risk of a...

Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout

CANBERRA (Reuters) – An Australian-EU trade deal would be mutually beneficial and allow EU members a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific, said Australia’s trade minister, as Canberra tries to repair ties with Paris after the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine deal. Australia last week cancelled a deal with France’s...
ECONOMY
Brazil's Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating less Amazon deforestation. His presence at the General Assembly itself was something of a provocation,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China Evergrande inches close to default deadline, investors wait

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group, once China’s top-selling property developer, inched closer to a key deadline where it risks a default on its bonds, but world markets were calmer as investors and analysts played down the threat of its troubles becoming the country’s “Lehman moment.”. While concerns...
ECONOMY
Jair Bolsonaro
US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS
Unvaccinated Bolsonaro eats pizza on New York sidewalk

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ate pizza on the sidewalk in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly, likely because he doesn't meet the city's Covid-19 vaccine requirements for indoor dining. The Big Apple currently requires anyone wanting to eat inside to provide proof of at least one shot and Bolsonaro says he is not vaccinated. "Luxury dinner in New York," tweeted Brazil's secretariat minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos alongside a photo of Bolsonaro enjoying a slice outside with several members of his delegation. Tourism minister Gilson Machado also posted a photo of Bolsonaro with slice in hand, writing on Instagram that it was pizza and Coca-Cola for dinner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brazil's Bolsonaro Going To UN Meet Despite Being Unvaccinated

Brazil's Covid-unvaccinated President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday he will attend next week's United Nations conclave in New York, effectively defying city authorities who recently announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for all attending leaders and diplomats. "Next week I will be at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), where I will give an opening...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brazil's Bolsonaro 'threatening' democracy: rights group

President Jair Bolsonaro is "threatening democratic rule" with his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and electoral system, the non-governmental group Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned Wednesday. At an Independence Day rally last week the far-right leader fired off a warning at the Supreme Court, which has ordered an investigation of him, saying it would "suffer the consequences" unless it backed off. He also renewed his attack on the country's electronic voting system ahead of elections in 2022. "President Jair Bolsonaro is threatening democratic rule in  Brazil," the rights body said in a statement released on September 15, which is observed as the International Day of Democracy.
POLITICS
Brazil electoral court to probe Bolsonaro rallies, source says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal electoral court (TSE) is set to probe the funding of last week’s rallies in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as alleged election campaigning outside the allotted legal time frame, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Bolsonaro, who is down in the...
POLITICS
Brazil Senate Leader Kills Bolsonaro Decree Criticized by Tech Firms

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday he would not consider President Jair Bolsonaro's decree limiting social networks' power to remove content, killing a measure that had met with widespread opposition from tech giants. Pacheco said Bolsonaro's temporary measure, which required congressional approval to become law, did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mass Protests Held Against Brazil President Bolsonaro

Thousands took the streets in Brazil on Sunday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. The demonstrations were organized by opposition groups to show their frustration with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption allegations. Some political parties called for more protests in October. The biggest protests took place...
ADVOCACY
Economy
Country
Brazil
Hundreds protest Brazil's Bolsonaro after week of tension

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.
AMERICAS
Bolsonaro Supporters Leave Mark On Brazil’s Independence Day

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Brazil on Sept. 7, the day on which the country celebrated the 199th anniversary of its independence. They marched in support of Jair Bolsonaro’s government in 26 state capitals and Brasília, the country’s capital. Demonstrators spoke out against the Supreme Court’s justices and...
AMERICAS
Bolsonaro backs off attacks on Brazil's institutions

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday backed off his heated attacks on Brazil's federal institutions, insisting that his recent jabs at the Supreme Court just came "in the heat of the moment." In his written statement Thursday Bolsonaro assured that he never had "any intention of attacking" any government institution.
POLITICS
Pro-Bolsonaro truckers block Brazil highways

Truck drivers blocked highways across Brazil Thursday in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has sought to fire up his far-right base as he fights sinking poll numbers and a supposedly hostile political establishment. The truckers launched their protest Tuesday on Brazilian Independence Day, when Bolsonaro held massive demonstrations to...
ECONOMY
Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro supporters attempt to break into a ministry

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos. (Rio de Janeiro) President Jair Bolsonaro finds himself increasingly isolated on September 7th despite demonstrations of support. A group of protesters attempted to break into the Ministry of Health building on Thursday. Truckers have also blocked highways. Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at...
AMERICAS
Bolsonaro to meet with striking Brazil truckers, ministry says

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes. Stirred up by the president’s call to action at Tuesday political...
ECONOMY
Brazil judge claps back at 'undemocratic' Bolsonaro vow

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court's Chief Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuttal to President Jair Bolsonaro, one day after the right-wing leader escalated his feud with the court by vowing to no longer abide by one of its justice's rulings. “Encouraging non-compliance with court...
POLITICS
At Brazil rallies, Bolsonaro deepens rift with Supreme Court

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of embattled right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro heeded his call and turned out at rallies Tuesday as he stepped up his attacks on Brazil’s Supreme Court and threatened to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. Bolsonaro has been locked in a...
POLITICS

