Sports

Philippines’ Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “Owner of the Universe” and “Appointed Son of...

UPI News

Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippines president

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Boxing champion and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao officially announced Sunday he will run for president in 2022. Pacquiao was nominated by a faction of PDP-Laban, the ruling party that nominated President Rodrigo Duterte who is barred from running in the upcoming election due to the Philippines' one-term limit.
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Philippines lower house approves VAT for big tech firms

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ lower house of Congress has approved a bill imposing taxes on tech giants like Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Youtube, and Netflix. Voting 167-6-1, lawmakers late on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a bill imposing a 12% value-added tax (VAT) on digital transactions in the Philippines.
ECONOMY
AFP

'Joe Ferrari' case lifts lid on Thai police corruption

A flashy cop with a taste for fast cars falls from grace following the leak of spine-chilling footage of a brutal interrogation gone wrong. - Flash cop, fast cars - Revelations about Thitisan's wealthy lifestyle and a string of celebrity relationships made headlines after his arrest.
WORLD
Rodrigo Duterte
Manny Pacquiao
Jesus Christ
El Salvador buys 150 more bitcoins, president says

(Reuters) – El Salvador has bought 150 more bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele announced, taking the Central American country’s holdings of the volatile cryptocurrency to 700 coins. “We just bought dip,” Bukele tweeted late on Sunday, referring to a recent slump in bitcoin prices. Earlier this month, El Salvador became the...
WORLD
The Independent

Lebanese ex-minister asks that port blast judge be replaced

A former Lebanese government minister on Wednesday asked the country’s top court to remove the lead judge investigating last year’s massive explosion in Beirut s port because of allegedly “legitimate suspicion” over his handling of the case, state media reported. The development is the latest in a year-long saga surrounding the investigation into the explosion, which plunged Lebanon into another political crisis and accelerated an already unprecedented economic meltdown. The country's government resigned after the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion and bickering political parties only this month agreed on a new government. Also, months into the probe, the lead judge...
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
#Manila#Reuters#Filipinos#Kingdom Of Jesus Christ
AFP

Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls. Claims of widespread fraud in 2011 sparked huge protests led by Navalny, who was arrested last January and jailed on old fraud charges following a poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent he blamed on the Kremlin.
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Singapore charges former Agritrade CFO with cheating, police say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore has charged the former chief financial officer of collapsed commodity trader Agritrade International Pte Ltd (AIPL) with cheating, police said in a statement on Monday. Investigations against Agritrade International, which collapsed last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-singapore-agritrade-international-exc-idUSKCN24M22I amid fraud allegations, Lim Beng Kim Lulu and other officers of the...
WORLD
Philippines
China
Sports
wincountry.com

Thailand to try alternative COVID-19 vaccination method to stretch supplies

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving COVID-19 booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the method, which doctors began...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
EUROPE
The Independent

Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
U.S. POLITICS
wincountry.com

Haitians in Port-au-Prince rush back to plane after deportation

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A group of Haitians who were deported to their homeland on a flight from the United States on Tuesday rushed back towards the plane after they disembarked in Port-au-Prince, with one man attempting to get back on board, Reuters witnesses said. The migrants broke into the restricted...
IMMIGRATION
KTLA

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero convicted of terror-related charges

 The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of his countrymen from genocide was convicted of terrorism offenses Monday and sentenced to 25 years at a trial that human rights watchdogs and other critics of Rwanda’s repressive government have described as an act of retaliation. Paul Rusesabagina, credited with sheltering ethnic Tutsis […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Famous Mexican TV Host Is on the Run After Allegedly Embezzling $146 Million

MEXICO CITY — A famous Mexican television host is on the lam after being accused of embezzling billions of pesos. Inés Gómez Mont and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, reportedly fled Mexico as the authorities prepared to issue an arrest warrant against the couple alleging illicit enrichment and embezzlement. The Mexican prosecutor's office has begun the process of requesting Interpol to issue an international red notice for both Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga, who are believed to be hiding out in the United States.
CELEBRITIES

