Triumph Goes Sportbike Hunting With The 2022 Speed Triple RR

We all wish we could drive around in a massive V8 Mopar monster, however, they are typically very hard to find. Along with the fact that they rarely ever get sold in good condition, when they are in good condition they often come with a hefty price tag. While we can't say much for the price, you’ll have to contact the owner for that, the condition of this Charger is perfect. Everyone remembers the Mopar focus on performance from the 60s and 70s. However, this car takes the classic styling of old Mopar and couples it with the blistering performance that we all know Dodge for today.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO