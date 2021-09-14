Triumph Goes Sportbike Hunting With The 2022 Speed Triple RR
After nearly three decades on the market, the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS reaffirmed the model’s authority in the super naked category. With 30 more ponies and 20 fewer pounds, the new Speed Triple was a shot across the bow of its main rivals. Despite the platform’s reemergence, Hinckley wasn't satisfied duking it out with only today’s top streetfighters. With the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple RR, it has the sportbike market in its crosshairs too.www.rideapart.com
