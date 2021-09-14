Vehicle runs off of the Chincoteague Causeway

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after a man crashed his truck into a storage building causing it to catch fire in Aberdeen. Crews responded to Stack and Store in Harford just before 1 p.m. for a reported fire. Officials said the driver lost control of his truck before crashing into the side of the building. The 43-year-old driver was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview after suffering second and third-degree burns to his upper body along with smoke inhalation. He is currently in critical but stable condition. Officials said there is an estimated loss of $100,000 including the vehicle.

ABERDEEN, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO