Vehicle runs off of the Chincoteague Causeway

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a chaotic scene in New Jersey where an NJ TRANSIT bus with passengers on board crashed into utility poles.
Police say that bus was hit by a stolen vehicle.
After the crash, a mangled red car and downed power lines were in the street – they’ve since been cleared. People were trying to avoid the live wires as they rushed to safety.
About a dozen people were treated for things like cuts, soreness and sprains. That’s remarkable, when you consider with 30 people on that bus, this could have easily turned into tragedy.
Now, it’s all about the...
