CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

By Trend News Agency, Baku, Azerbaijan
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Sep. 14—The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by 57 cents on Sept.13 compared to the previous price, settling at $73.98 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market. The price of Azeri LT FOB...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to See Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to break above the top of the neutral candlestick from the Tuesday session. That being said, the market looks very much like we are going to go looking towards the $73 level again, after that it is likely that we are going to go looking towards the $74 level. With this, I think short-term dips will continue to be bought near the region we are now, and of course the 50 day EMA underneath and is sloping higher and reaching towards the $70 level. I do believe that eventually we go higher, simply based upon momentum more than anything else.
TRAFFIC
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azerbaijani#Urals Oil#Oil And Gas#Azeri Lt Cif Augusta#Btc#Georgian#Russian#Twitter
CNBC

Oil rises as U.S. storm aftermath squeezes supply

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, after sharp losses the previous session, amid tighter U.S. supplies, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China's economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande. Brent crude gained 44 cents, or 0.6%, to settle...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Government should loosen gas rules amid price spike, North Sea firm says

One of the biggest gas producers in the North Sea has said it could likely supply the country with large amounts of extra gas if the Government eases restrictions on what is allowed to be used in the grid, amid a spike in prices.Neptune Energy said that last year it could have produced around an extra 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas if restrictions on calorific value – which measures how much energy is in the gas – had been lowered.Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, who used to head British Gas owner Centrica wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
TechRadar

Soaring gas prices will soon feed into energy bills

Household energy bills will soon be affected by the soaring price of fossil fuels globally, according to energy regulator Ofgem. Speaking to the BBC, Ofgem said that increasing prices for gas in particular “will feed into all customer energy bills in the UK”. However, Ofgem also said that the energy price cap was one of the “best tools” for ensuring that customers continue to pay a fair price for the energy they consume.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil up Modestly Ahead of U.S. Inventory Data

Investing.com - Global oil markets put in a modest recovery on Tuesday after a 2% tumble in the previous session, as investors awaited U.S. inventory data that would point to demand in a market still struggling to return to optimal output after Hurricane Ida. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Storm recovery, Federal Reserve decisions to drive oil prices this week

The recovery from hurricanes Nicholas and Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and decisions from the Federal Reserve will drive crude oil prices this week, analysts said. Oil rallied last week as the arrival of Nicholas set back efforts to restore production in the Gulf knocked offline earlier by Ida. The Baker Hughes rig count on Friday showed 41 rigs offshore still evacuated. More than than 20 percent of both oil and natural gas production remained offline Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
raleighnews.net

Daily wholesale prices of edible oils drops significantly

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): A massive difference in daily wholesale prices was reported, following the Centre's decision to slash the standard rate of duty on edible oils a week ago to check prices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, FoodPublic Distribution said on Friday. The daily wholesale prices of...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Oil prices steady as U.S. storm threat wanes

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Thursday after hitting a multi-week high a day earlier as the threat to U.S. Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded. Brent crude ended the session up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $75.67 a barrel. On Wednesday Brent touched $76.13, its highest since July 30.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Crude oil price spikes as demand hopes rise

American stocks rebounded cautiously on Wednesday as the market tried to assess the strength of the American economy. The Dow Jones added 255 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 35 and 70 points, respectively. Stocks have wavered this month as sentiment among Wall Street firms worsened. In the past few weeks, analysts at key banks like Bank of America have lowered their estimates for UK equities. At the same time, investors are worried about the Chinese economy. Data published on Wednesday revealed that home prices and fixed asset investments declined in August as Evergrande woes continued.
TRAFFIC
futuresmag.com

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring

There’s so much news, most of it bullish for the oil and gas markets— it's hard to keep up, but we’ll give it our best effort. Oil and natural gas prices are soaring and things are getting so dramatic that even Goldman Sachs has joined our call for consumers of natural gas to buy protection. In other words, Goldman Sachs is seeing what we've been saying for months, that we have a potential structural shortage of natural gas going into winter. Unless energy and shale producers can dramatically increase production, this global deficit of natural gas could become a major issue this winter.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Oil Prices Edge Higher On Supply Issues

WTI’s prices have been on the rise for a third consecutive day yesterday and oil traders seem to be still bullish after a drawdown of 5.4 million barrels being reported by the American Petroleum Institute for last week, yesterday. It should be noted that a new hurricane (hurricane Nicholas) is lashing out on the shores of Texas and Louisiana and could prolong a shut-down of oil production in the area, thus tightening supply issues for the commodity’s market, despite refineries working. On the flip side, OPEC’s monthly report on Monday, showed that the oil producing block trimmed its expectations regarding oil demand for Q4, from 110k bpd to 99.7k bpd, which could weigh on oil prices, yet hurricane news seem to dominate the scene for now. As for releases we would highlight for oil traders the release of the weekly US EIA crude oil inventories figure today, which is expected to show a widened drawdown if compared to last week’s figure and if so, could provide some support for oil prices as demand surpassed oil production levels once again.WTI prices edged higher yet remained between the 69.35 (S1) and the 71.10 (R1) levels. Given that the progress made for WTI bidders seems to be slow and the commodity’s price seems to stabilize, we maintain a bias for a sideways motion, yet the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart is above the reading of 50, implying that the Bulls may still have a slight advantage. Should the commodity’s price actually be driven by buyers, we may see it breaking the 71.10 (R1) resistance line and thus opening the way for the 74.65 (R2) resistance level. Should a selling interest be displayed by the market we may see WTI prices, dropping, breaking the 69.35 (S1) support line and aim for the 67.00 (S2) support level.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy