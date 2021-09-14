CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Very First Webcam Was Invented to Keep an Eye on a Coffee Pot at Cambridge University

By in Food, Drink, History
openculture.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet as we know it today began with a coffee pot. Despite the ring of exaggeration, that claim isn’t actually so far-fetched. When most of us go online, we expect something new: often not just something new to read, but something new to watch. This, as those of us past a certain age will recall, was not the case with the early World Wide Web, consisting as it mostly did of static pages of text, updated irregularly if at all. Younger readers will have to imagine even that being a cutting-edge thrill, but we didn’t really feel like we were living in the future until the fall of 1993, when XCoffee first went live.

