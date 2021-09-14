CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Human-Machine Understanding: how tech helps us to be more human

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSally Epstein, head of strategic technology at Cambridge Consultants, discusses how Human-Machine Understanding can help us to be more human. So, whatever happened to the revolution? AI, they said, would spark a fundamental shift in the world order. Machine learning, they agreed, would automate the drudgery of existence, and liberate society. Don’t get me wrong, we are witnessing mind-blowing breakthroughs and advances every day. But honestly, I’m restless, I’m dissatisfied, and I want more, sooner rather than later. I need technology to ‘get me’ on a deeper, emotional level – and that requires the exquisite synergy of Human-Machine Understanding.

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Man and machine: How tech advances impact religion

Is modern technology filling a spiritual void? Questions about identity, religion, humanity and faith, once answered by theologians, are now answered by A.I. and tech. So what does it mean to be human in a technological society? Have we outsourced questions of faith to manufactured algorithms, codes, and machines?. Jonathan...
RELIGION
dataversity.net

Human-Machine Collaboration: Building Trust with Augmented Intelligence

Click to learn more about author Deepak Dube. Gartner reports have popularized the term “augmented intelligence” in the past couple of years. In this article, I will explain what it entails. Let’s begin with how Gartner defines it: “Augmented intelligence is a design pattern for a human-centered partnership model of...
TECHNOLOGY
wealthmanagement.com

The Human Side Of Tech Matters Most

Technology is great, but the buck ultimately still stops with humans—for better or worse. That was the message from a panel of four technology executives at the 2021 Wealth Management Industry Awards on Thursday in New York City’s New York Athletic Club. The panel agreed that a near-term investment in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC7 Los Angeles

UN calls for ban on AI tech that risks human rights

The United Nations Human Rights chief on Wednesday called for a moratorium on the sale of and use of artificial intelligence technology that poses human rights risks -- including the state use of facial recognition software -- until adequate safeguards are put in place. The plea comes as artificial intelligence...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Cambridge Consultants#Hmu#Ai
information-age.com

When is AI actually AI? Exploring the true definition of artificial intelligence

Rajasekar Sukumar, European vice-president of Persistent Systems, delves into the true definition of artificial intelligence (AI), and considers what is and isn't AI. Today, the term artificial intelligence (AI) is thrown around rather generously. As businesses around the world become more open to making waves and ditching legacy technologies in their quest to become data-driven, an ever-increasing number of tech deployments are claiming to use AI or machine learning (ML). But, frankly, it’s often not true AI that is being used. The problem is, AI doesn’t have a widely recognised definition, so it’s hard to draw a line between what is AI and what isn’t.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Why now is the time to implement regulation of AI

Oded Karev, general manager of NICE Advanced Process Automation at NICE, discusses why now is the right time to implement AI regulation. It’s rare to hear big tech, government and academics singing from the same hymn sheet, especially on a subject as divisive as AI regulation. Yet that is the current reality – with everyone from the late Stephen Hawking to Elon Musk, and from Ursula von der Leyer to Boris Johnson calling for increased legislation “before it’s too late”.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

How connected tech can help property developers reach net zero

Matthew Margetts, director of sales and marketing at Smarter Technologies, discusses how connected tech can help property developers to reach net zero. The UK aims to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. To help achieve this goal, the government has announced that all new homes will be banned from installing gas and oil boilers by 2025. Instead, they will be heated by low-carbon alternatives.
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

Human Whistling Languages May Help Us Decode Dolphin Communication

Scientists have spent decades attempting to communicate with dolphins, and researchers believe they may have identified a suitable model for deciphering the cetaceans’ high-pitched calls. In a new study published in Frontiers in Psychology, they explain how whistled human languages may share certain fundamental attributes with dolphin signals, and that studying the two side-by-side could yield valuable insights into how dolphins communicate.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
healthcaredive.com

How artificial intelligence is making health care more human

Health-care institutions have been anticipating the impact that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the performance and efficiency of their operations and their workforces—and the quality of patient care. But many have already been reaping the benefits of AI tools. And contrary to common, yet unproven, fears that machines will replace human workers, AI technologies in health care may actually be "re-humanizing" health care, just as the system itself shifts to value-based care models that may favor the outcome patients receive instead of the number of patients seen.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

Hinge Health Acquires wrnch for Advanced PT Tech to Track Human Motion

– Hinge Health, a Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™, today announced it has acquired wrnch, developer of the leading computer vision platform for measuring human motion. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – wrnch’s three-dimensional motion-tracking technology enables the same precise tracking of full-body movement used by elite athletes and...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Chatbots in Healthcare: A More Humanized, Patient-Oriented Approach

The adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, has revolutionized the healthcare industry. In many ways, chatbots have become ubiquitous, providing a more optimized user experience through digital means. The healthcare industry has already benefited immensely from this technology, namely...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

The difference between physical and behavioural biometrics, and which you should be using

Amir Nooriala, chief commercial officer at CallSign, discusses the difference between physical and behavioural biometrics, and which you should be using. The debate around digital identity has never been more important. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed us almost entirely online, with many businesses pivoting to become e-tailers almost overnight. Our reliance on online services – whether ordering a new bank card, getting your groceries delivered, or talking to friends – has given bad actors the perfect hunting ground.
HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Conceptualization as a Basis for Cognition — Human and Machine

A missing link to machine understanding and Cognitive AI. While most contemporary discussions and classifications of AI capabilities center around what a system can do, I believe the path to higher intelligence and machine cognition relies on what a system can know and understand. Using rich AI knowledge representation frameworks and comprehensive models of the world can increase an AI system’s ability to transform information into deep knowledge, understanding, and functionality. To pursue this path to better AI, it is essential to understand what “understanding” really means for the human brain. Doing so allows for implementing frameworks that enable machine learning to parallel human understanding by integrating modeling and conceptualization with data and task generalization.
COMPUTERS
Vice

Winged Microchips Are the Smallest Flying Machines Made by Humans

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Tiny winged microchips that ride the wind like plant seeds are the smallest flying devices ever made by humans, a new study reports. The bio-inspired robots are about the size of sand grains and could be deployed...
ENGINEERING
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy