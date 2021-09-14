CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Motorcyclists attack man, steal his BMW on Manhattan street

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 8 days ago
A group of robbers on motorcycles surrounded a BMW driver in Manhattan, breaking his nose and robbing him before driving off with his car, police said and video shows.

