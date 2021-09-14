CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 20-Year Megadrought Threatens Hydropower In The West

By CPR News
sdpb.org
 8 days ago

The drought is creating problems for hydroelectricity for millions of people. In a federal emergency measure, reservoirs are sending water to Lake Powell to keep its power turbines spinning.

