The Work and Pensions Secretary has admitted not being aware of a Government report warning that the rise in National Insurance could increase the likelihood of family breakdown.Therese Coffey said she “absolutely” backs the rise of 1.25 percentage points to tackle the NHS backlog and reform social care before acknowledging she had not seen the warning from HM Revenue and Customs.The analysis prepared for the Government and released after MPs had approved the rise said the impact would be “significant” on economic factors such as earnings, inflation and company profits.It also warned there “may be an impact on family formation,...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO