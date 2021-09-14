Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop as airlines clip scheduled capacity
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by firmer prices of raw material crude and lacklustre aviation demand, while global airlines trimmed scheduled capacity for the remainder of this year. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $6.95 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 9 cents lower from Monday, drifting away from a multi-month high of $7.26 touched in the first week of September. Global scheduled seat capacity inched up 0.7% to about 79 million in the week to Monday, but airlines this week have removed 17 million seats for the rest of 2021, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled capacity in India fell 1.8% this week, while flight capacity in China and Japan gained 3% and 5.1%, respectively, OAG data showed. A steady recovery in China's domestic aviation demand has been driving capacity growth, market watchers said, but surging local COVID-19 infections in China's southeastern province of Fujian this week have prompted officials to roll out safety measures including travel restrictions. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, which have stayed in a negative territory for more than two weeks now, were at a discount of 6 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. UK TRAVEL SECTOR WOES - Britain's travel sector is bracing for a new wave of job cuts, with an industry trade body saying that more than two-thirds of its members were planning to make redundancies shortly due to the government's restrictive holiday rules. - Travel industry body ABTA, which represents 4,300 travel brands, said that new bookings were 83% lower in summer 2021 compared to their pre-pandemic levels, and as a result most of its members were planning more job cuts at the end of this month when a furlough scheme ends. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, no 10 ppm gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices hit a six-week high on Tuesday on concerns that another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the U.S. industry struggles to return to normal production levels after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. - OPEC on Monday trimmed its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the Delta coronavirus variant, saying a further recovery would be delayed until next year when consumption will exceed pre-pandemic rates. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78 0.53 0.68 77.47 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.35 -0.01 0.30 -3.34 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.1 0.53 0.68 77.57 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.25 -0.01 0.31 -3.24 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.3 0.53 0.68 77.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.05 -0.01 0.33 -3.04 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 81.73 0.54 0.67 81.19 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.38 -0.01 -2.56 0.39 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.51 0.57 0.73 77.94 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.06 0.03 -33.33 -0.09 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
