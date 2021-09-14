Apple Security is Garbage—Change My Mind
Apple just issued an urgent patch for every single platform. With a maximum VSS score of 10.0, this zero-click, zero-day “ForcedEntry” vulnerability is a huge deal. Apple’s SVP of software engineering, Craig Federighi (pictured) is under fire for Apple’s piss-poor patching performance. It takes too long to ship updates—and when they are released, they’re huge. Plus, the much-heralded “BlastDoor” feature didn’t work to stop this exploit, which came from NSO’s Pegasus spyware factory.securityboulevard.com
Comments / 1