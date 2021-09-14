Constella and the World Economic Forum Publish Joint Article in WEF’s Global Agenda

Every year, the Managed Services Summit brings together a series of keynotes and talks led by experts from technology providers throughout the Managed Service Provider (MSP) community to discuss where the industry is headed and how their offerings will help MSPs survive and thrive in the new economic environment. Throughout the summit attendees swap contacts, network amongst one another, and share their perspective, advice, and wisdom about where the market is headed. As part of all this, the Summit hosts an annual awards ceremony to recognize those technology providers that are leading the market.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 HOURS AGO