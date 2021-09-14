Constella and the World Economic Forum Publish Joint Article in WEF’s Global Agenda
Today, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Constella Intelligence, Alex Romero, published a joint article with Akshay Joshi, Acting Deputy Head, Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum (WEF). The piece analyzes the economics of cybercrime and the incentives that drive cybercriminals to attack individuals, businesses, elections, and public health initiatives. The article can be found on WEF’s Global Agenda, here.securityboulevard.com
