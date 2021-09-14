CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constella and the World Economic Forum Publish Joint Article in WEF’s Global Agenda

By Jonathan Nelson
securityboulevard.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Constella Intelligence, Alex Romero, published a joint article with Akshay Joshi, Acting Deputy Head, Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum (WEF). The piece analyzes the economics of cybercrime and the incentives that drive cybercriminals to attack individuals, businesses, elections, and public health initiatives. The article can be found on WEF’s Global Agenda, here.

