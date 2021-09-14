CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK payrolls above pre-pandemic level and job vacancies soar

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The number of people on payroll in the U.K. has soared back to levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck a year and a half ago, official figures showed Tuesday in the latest clear signal that the lifting of lockdown restrictions has prompted businesses to ramp up hiring.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

UK's Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on imports of British lamb would be lifted. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

UK coroner asks for public inquiry into Novichok poisonings

LONDON (AP) — A coroner presiding over an inquest into the death of British woman who was poisoned by a Soviet-developed nerve agent after an attack targeting a Russian ex-spy said Wednesday that she wants the probe to be turned into a public inquiry so she can examine Russia's possible involvement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain.French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as AUKUS, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a...
WORLD
Reuters

Corporate leverage returns to pre-pandemic levels

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and European companies have marked another milestone in their road to recovery from COVID-19, seeing their debt levels relative to profits tumbling to the lowest since before the pandemic erupted in 2020. Net leverage, an important gauge of a company's financial health, refers to net...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap
The Guardian

Surge in UK job vacancies driven by low-paying work, says IFS

Britain’s worst labour market shortages in decades are being driven by employers struggling to recruit low-paid workers, research suggests, while vacancies in other areas are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels. A report by Institute for Fiscal Studies said that new job opportunities remain more than 10% below pre-pandemic levels for...
ECONOMY
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Airline stocks outperform, amid hopes U.S. will lift the EU travel ban 'soon'

The airline sector fell, but outperformed amid a broader-market selloff, after reports that President Biden will soon lift the travel ban on Europeans, which was put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic by former president Donald Trump. Stavros Lambrinidis, the European Union Ambassador to the U.S., tweeted Monday, "Hope there'll be a positive announcement soon." The U.S. Global Jets ETF slipped 0.6%, while the S&P 500 shed 1.4%. Among the more-active U.S. air carriers, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 0.9%, Delta Air Lines Inc. eased 0.5% and United Airlines Holdings Inc. slipped 0.5%. The Biden administration agreed with its European Union officials to lift travel restrictions for vaccinated citizens, Politico reported, citing three senior EU officials.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

One in three hospitality firms are finding job vacancies difficult to fill as the UK continues its recovery from Covid crisis as job opportunities surge to record levels

One in three hospitality firms in the UK are finding it difficult to fill job vacancies as the nation's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. New data published by the Office for National Statistics showed three in 10 bars, pubs and restaurants are currently struggling with recruitment. Meanwhile, hospitality businesses...
ECONOMY
Axios

Milestone: Industrial production reached pre-pandemic levels

Industrial production joins metrics like GDP and consumer spending that have returned to and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: The pandemic has caused a wide array of disruptions that have gummed up the links along the supply chain. The fact that industrial production still continues to grow suggests the supply chain, while troubled, is at least improving.
INDUSTRY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Higher as UK Employment Hits Pre-Virus Level

The GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.30% higher on Tuesday after the British economy posted a strong employment report. The pound was strong after British employers added a record 241,000 staff last month, taking the total number of employees on company payrolls to just above the pre-pandemic level. The GBP...
MARKETS
The Independent

UK job vacancies top one million for first time on record

The number of job vacancies in the UK has topped 1 million for the first time on record, according to new figures.There were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.This is the highest number since records began two decades ago, and 249,000 above the pre-pandemic January to March 2020 level.Meanwhile, worker numbers have also rebounded to pre-pandemic levels after the biggest jump in employment since 2014.The ONS said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 241,000 between July and August to move 1,000 above levels before the coronavirus...
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

Robust job gain brings Canada closer to pre-pandemic levels

Canada's labor market continued to heal with a stronger-than-expected employment gain in August as businesses ramped up hiring to meet pent-up demand for services after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. The economy added 90,200 jobs last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa, topping the 68,200 consensus forecast in a Bloomberg...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK GDP grew just 0.1% mom in Jul, -2.1% below pre-pandemic level

UK GDP grew just 0.1% mom in July, below expectation of 0.5% mom. Overall, the economy remains -2.1% below its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. For the month, production output grew 1.2% mom while manufacturing was flat services was broadly flat, and construction was down -1.6% mom. Output in consumer-facing services dropped -0.3% mom, first decline since January.
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota exports rebounded above pre-pandemic levels this spring

Minnesota exports rose sharply in the second quarter, rebounding from the deep disruptions experienced last year to rise above pre-pandemic levels. The state's exports of agricultural, mining and manufactured products jumped 29% in the quarter compared to the prior year. That was an increase of $1.3 billion to reach $6 billion, according to a report released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
MINNESOTA STATE
Commercial Observer

Office Building Investment Sales Still Lag Pre-Pandemic Levels

The investment sales market for office buildings continues to struggle nationwide, with office sales volume in dollars still tracking 45 percent lower than 2019 numbers, according to new data from Reonomy. Across the top 30 metropolitan markets in the U.S., the dollar volume of transactions has declined from $39.5 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Weekly

Travel Counsellors numbers ahead of pre-pandemic levels

Travel Counsellors has more agents than it did at the start of the pandemic, its chief executive has confirmed, citing the “resilience” of the business and the industry. The homeworking group now has almost 2,000 travel counsellors, of whom about 1,400 are based in the UK, said Steve Byrne. Speaking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

UK climate activists face prison for blocking highways

LONDON (AP) — Environmental activists who have repeatedly blocked Britain’s busiest highway face possible imprisonment after a judge granted an injunction against the protesters, Britain’s transport secretary said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy