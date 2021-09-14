Sienna Miller Wore This £35 Lipstick To The Met Gala And It's Available To Buy Now
Sienna Miller rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to make-up and the Met Gala 2021 was no exception. Now, we can normally rely on Sienna's go-to make-up artist Wendy Rowe to be on hand for Sienna's red carpet - or pink carpet in this case! - make-up looks, so we were a little thrown when Wendy indicated - through the powers of Instagram - that she wouldn't be behind the scenes this year. Never fear though, make-up artist extraordinaire James Kaliardos was on hand to execute the Sienna Miller Met Gala make-up look 2021 edition, and boy did he pull it off with aplomb!graziadaily.co.uk
Comments / 0