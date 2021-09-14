Deathloop ‘The Yerhva’ Answers: Queen of Riddles
In Deathloop, there are a few tests that players must take to accomplish certain goals and gain intel to progress the narrative. One of those you’ll encounter early on is the house of riddles with a Yerhva test. These answers are found throughout the game, but it may be a while before you’ll be able to answer all of them, so, we’ll just help you out. These will only be the answers to the questions, what comes after and your prize will be figured out after the test.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0