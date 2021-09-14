Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2021: everything we expect this year

As we near closer to the five-year anniversary of the Switch, there are many great aspects to talk about when it comes to Nintendo’s console. It’s a system that bridged the gap for the company in a way that wasn’t fully realized with the Wii U. A portable system that could also act as a home game console appears to be the home run the company needed after the big misstep from the last generation. It’s been such a success that we’re now starting to see major companies like Valve try to replicate the system’s success on their own terms with the Steam Deck. However, as it has been nearly five years, there still appears to be a lot of missing features from the beloved console, many of which are still baffling.

