Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2021: everything we expect this year

By Tabitha Baker
TechRadar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since launch, this could be the year we get some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've ever seen. Why is that? Well, it's all to do with the upcoming Switch OLED. The upgraded console has encouraged Nintendo to give the original Switch a permanent price cut of £20/€20 in the UK and Europe. It's small, but could still dramatically impact the offers we see over Black Friday 2021.

