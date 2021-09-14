CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Editorial: Changing the world — and public education — begins with civil discourse

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who had more than a few experiences with ignorance and hate, once observed that a person has very little morally persuasive power with those “who can feel your underlying contempt.” His lesson: that “unarmed truth” and “unconditional love” will always prevail in the end. Yet how many of us truly follow such guidance regularly? There are times on this very page when we, too, get a bit irritable and, instead of seeking to persuade our readers respectfully and courteously, show a measure of scorn toward those who do not share our convictions. The temptation of vitriol can be great when, for example, a sitting U.S. president suggests your city is the “worst in the USA.”

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mercercountyoutlook.net

EDITORIAL: Lack Of Leadership Tarnishes America To The World

NOTE: This is an opinion piece expressed by the author. It is up to the reader of this editorial to decide what they believe or don’t believe…you absolutely have that right to agree or disagree. (9-19-21) This weekend while America faces one crisis after another the Biden leadership is not...
U.S. POLITICS
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 9/8: Don't discourage best to serve in public realm

The Associated Press shared a national story last week -- "Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits," (Aug. 29) -- that must be taken to heart on a local level. It noted that board members, most of whom draw no pay, like those who serve on the Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

How 9/11 changed the world, from American civil liberties to the Middle East

People often ask: “Where were you on 9/11?”For a generation, the day has acted as a marker: in an individual sense, but also in a collective one, by the nature of its inclusivity. Everyone remembers where they were, in the way that other generations recall the moment they learned of the assassination of president John F Kennedy.Around 3,000 people were killed by al-Qaeda hijackers, who seized four passenger planes and flew them into World Trade Centre’s twin towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.Much of our memory of that day is centered on New York City, its familiar skyline...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
News-Virginian

Editorial: Early voting begins, so cast your ballot

In Virginia, it’s always an election year. With state offices decided in odd-numbered years, those self-serving and opponent-skewering TV ads never stop. Surveys show that Virginians wear out the mute buttons on their TV remotes twice as fast as the national average. (Well, maybe not, but it sure feels that way.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HeraldNet

Editorial: Summer of extremes calls for climate change action

If weather were capable of a political agenda, its messaging during the past summer would not be mistaken for subtle hints. Our summer of extremes started memorably for those of us in the Pacific Northwest with a late-June to early-July heat wave that set records for high temperatures of more than 100 degrees throughout Western Washington; heat blamed for at least 100 deaths in the state, and at least eight deaths in Snohomish County.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Logan Banner

Editorial: Texting during public meetings violates spirit of open meetings law

The answer: “Anyone with the council member’s phone number.”. The question: “Who may conduct private conversations with Huntington City Council members during open public meetings, trying to influence the outcome of votes through methods others cannot access?”. It’s a question that opens itself up to another: “In an open meeting,...
POLITICS
earth.com

Climate editorial calls for urgent action by world leaders

The chief editors of 17 health journals based around the world have simultaneously published an editorial in 233 international journals to address the climate crisis. The report makes an urgent appeal to world leaders to limit rising temperatures, halt the destruction of nature, and to restore biodiversity and protect health.
ENVIRONMENT
LJWORLD

Editorial: Is it time to rethink the city’s public art program?

It is not every community that you can go to a city commission meeting and have an art criticism class break out. But as you’ve surely surmised, Lawrence is not any community. Thus, city commissioners recently found themselves discussing a $340,000 proposal to build a piece of public art near the city’s new police headquarters in northwest Lawrence. In a majority of the communities in Kansas, the discussion probably would have been about whether $340,000 should be spent on a piece of public art for a somewhat little-visited area of town.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civility#Republican#Public Works Llc#Twitter#Bueller#Johns Hopkins University
mediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
phillytrib.com

Hillary Clinton warned us this day would come

My response to the Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision allowing the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect will be cold comfort to women in the state who have lost control over their bodies. Adequate words fall short of the mark even for me, a member of the Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington’s board of directors before joining The Post’s Editorial Board in 1990.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy