With the Delta variant on the rise in the Summer and Fall of 2021, a number of school districts in Texas have begun to consider once again offering a virtual learning option to students. In looking back at education in 2020, virtual learning has been a steep learning curve for both students and educators. However, it provided a safe and effective alternative to the classroom during the rise of COVID-19. It’s for this reason that school districts in north Texas have already added virtual learning options in the midst of the Delta variant, with other districts in the state considering doing the same.

