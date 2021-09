In the last few months, Jeopardy! fans have been dying for some stability. The permanent host was picked then let go almost immediately and no one knows what is next. As for right now, Mike Richards has been replaced with Ken Jennings with Mayim Bialik also filling in to finish the season. Fans are eager to see who is named the new permanent host after such a long wait.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO