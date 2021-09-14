CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon miniTV announces Pratik Gandhi starrer SHIMMY; first of multi-film collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment

Cover picture for the articleIn its continued endeavour to enrich the viewer experience, Amazon’s free video entertainment service – miniTV, announces its maiden collaboration for a repertoire of short films with India’s leading production house – Sikhya Entertainment. The first movie from this collaboration – Shimmy, starring Pratik Gandhi, will premiere on 17th September 2021, exclusively on miniTV within Amazon’s shopping app. The other short films in the pipeline will be announced and released over the coming months on the service, made available to watch for free, for millions of Amazon customers across India.

