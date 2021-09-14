A constant amid change

It is the fall of the year and there are many changes in store for us. The leaves on the trees will change colors and then fall to the ground. The temperatures will continue to drop and the daylight hours will decrease. The lawn mower will be put away and the snow blower prepared to go to work. Golf clubs will be replaced with snowshoes, skis or ice skates. The ATVs will be stored and the snowmobiles taken out of storage. Shorts and tank tops will be replaced with blue jeans, sweaters, heavy winter jackets! Yes, the fall of the year brings many changes.