An hour before September 9, Eric, a nonprofit fundraising worker in southern China, was as frustrated as he'd been in months. It was way past his normal work hours, but he had just finished writing a few paragraphs he hoped to send to people tomorrow to ask for donations. He received his first blow from one friend, who commented that his plan felt "insincere;" and then, during a WeChat conversation with another friend, he casually brought up the project he was fundraising for and got the half-joking reply: "Don't do this to me." Eric's frustration was verging on anger.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO