Amazon Buys Indian Horror ‘Chhorii’ – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video India has boarded Chhorii, the upcoming horror and social drama produced by CryptTV, India’s Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. As Talesbuzz previously announced, the film stars Nushrratt Bharruccha in a blend of horror and social drama, telling the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of terror. Vishal Furia directed by the project, which is a remake of Furia’s Marathi-language horror Lapachhapi. Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal also star.

