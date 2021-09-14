CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Significant Increase in CBD Production Following Inventory Demand Through Online Sales
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has begun to substantially increase its rate of production of CBD-based products in response to stronger than anticipated ecommerce demand following its Amazon and new website launch along with Alibaba coming very soon.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
