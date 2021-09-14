CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Significant Increase in CBD Production Following Inventory Demand Through Online Sales

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has begun to substantially increase its rate of production of CBD-based products in response to stronger than anticipated ecommerce demand following its Amazon and new website launch along with Alibaba coming very soon.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Triad Pro Innovator's New Las Vegas Production Facility Being Outfitted to Introduce an Improved 2022 Model Spree

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it has sold its remaining 2021 Model SPREE golf cart inventory and is preparing to introduce an improved 2022 model. With the sale of final 2021 SPREE inventory, Triad Pro has set its eyes on an improved 2022 SPREE which will feature an all-new sleeker design and enhanced battery storage capability. SPREE will be assembled at the newly outfitted state of the Las Vegas facility.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

American Battery Metals Corporation Expands Primary Battery Metal Extraction Development to Include Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Addition to Lithium

Company Expands Business Unit through Collaborative Agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporations (OTCQB:ABML) (the 'Company' or 'ABTC'), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), announced a collaborative agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC), which expands the Company's scope by developing solutions to manufacture nickel and cobalt battery metals domestically in addition to its existing work on domestic lithium product manufacturing.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO) offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, was announced as a joint winner of the 2021 Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data Award by the Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM).
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Announces Tranche of Rate Hikes

FedEx Express rates will rise an average 5.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, as will Ground and Home Delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Store#Organic Products#Cbd Life Sciences#Lbc Bioscience Inc#Cbd Life Sciences Inc#Ocd#Ptsd#Als#Lbc Bioscience S#Skincare#Cbd Oils#Cbd Pet Treats#Visa#Mastercard#American Express#Main Website
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Optex Systems Announces Stock Repurchase Program

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has authorized a $1.0 million stock repurchase program, effective immediately. Karen Hawkins, CFO of Optex Systems Holdings...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 10th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store is the Third to Open in Winnipeg, Manitoba. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ('Cordova' or the 'Company'), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that its tenth Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded retail store will open today, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The store, located at 1566 Pembina Highway in the City of Winnipeg, is the third store opened by Cordova in Manitoba. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store is now open for walk-in customers and is processing online orders for in-store pickup that are made through its website www.starbuds.co. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces Health Canada approval of ZENGuard™ disposable face mask with biocidal coating and is rated at an ASTM Level 3. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated that ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks are safe for use by Canadians.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marketing1on1 Launches Its Digital Marketing Advertising Plan for Small Businesses

Marketing1on1 is proud to announce the launch of its. digital marketing advertising for small businesses. Their internet marketing. service has benefited many companies by helping them determine their way to. online success. This service of marketing1on1 has become very popular in the. community of digital and online marketing. With over...
SMALL BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Bank of America Corporation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life in brain tumor and other patients, today announced it has been awarded a European Patent for 'Multiparameter Perfusion Imaging with Leakage Correction'.
ENGINEERING
Footwear News

As Stitch Fix Surpasses $2B in Sales, Will Its New ‘Freestyle’ Service Drive Further Growth?

Stitch Fix has made its name delivering stylist-curated boxes of clothing and accessories. The company is now looking to broaden its reach with a service that lets anyone purchase items directly from its site or app without expert input. Previously, customers had to order a box, or “Fix,” before gaining access to the direct buying experience, but the new service, branded as Stitch Fix Freestyle, is also open to first-time shoppers. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding outlined how the launch will help expand Stitch Fix’s user base beyond the more than four million active customers it...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kirklandreporter.com

Best CBD Oil to Buy – Review the Top CBD Oil Products in 2021

Cannabidiol oil has been found effective in treating a wide range of health issues. With the legalization of CBD products in most parts of the world, users have a wide array of products to choose from. Every manufacturer claims they are providing the best CBD oil & it is superior...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Las Vegas Herald

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size to Reach USD 15.15 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 22.6% | Reports and Data

Rising awareness about the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol and growing medical uses of CBD are the major market growth drivers. The global cannabidiol (CBD) market size is expected to reach USD 15.15 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The most important factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness about the medicinal uses of CBD and increasing government approvals for cannabidiol use in numerous consumer products. Increasing research & development activities related CBD, increasing incorporation of CBD in a wide range of food and beverage products, rising health consciousness among consumers, and growing demand for cannabis in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries are other major factors expected to support market growth during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Cleveland Scene

Best CBD Products in the Most Popular Categories

I'm going to guess that most people by now in the U.S. have heard of CBD. Still, folks are finding it tough to find a quality, well-made product that works. Many others are also inexperienced in the different types of CBD products that are out there, and few people understand which products are best for what condition.
HEALTH
Benzinga

How Is CBD Produced: From Plant To Product

This article by Zora Degrandpre was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission. Have you ever wondered about exactly how your CBD product is made? Well, here you can watch part of the process in a video tour of the Green Roads facility in Florida. You can watch a video showing how Green Roads CBD cream is produced, from start to finish. Our interviewer, Kristin, takes us on a step-by-step tour of the Green Roads manufacturing facility.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland Scene

Best CBD Oil Canada Wide: Where to Buy CBD Products in 2021?

In the past few years, CBD oil’s popularity has increased manifold, as it has shown potential results in relieving pain, anxiousness, and sleep deprivation. Some feel only allopathic medicine can treat certain health conditions, but that is not necessarily true. In fact, symptom management and various health conditions may be treated well with the help of CBD oil.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy