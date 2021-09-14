CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 10th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store is the Third to Open in Winnipeg, Manitoba. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ('Cordova' or the 'Company'), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that its tenth Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded retail store will open today, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The store, located at 1566 Pembina Highway in the City of Winnipeg, is the third store opened by Cordova in Manitoba. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store is now open for walk-in customers and is processing online orders for in-store pickup that are made through its website www.starbuds.co. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

American Battery Metals Corporation Expands Primary Battery Metal Extraction Development to Include Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Addition to Lithium

Company Expands Business Unit through Collaborative Agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporations (OTCQB:ABML) (the 'Company' or 'ABTC'), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), announced a collaborative agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC), which expands the Company's scope by developing solutions to manufacture nickel and cobalt battery metals domestically in addition to its existing work on domestic lithium product manufacturing.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quadro Announces Completion of Drilling at Long Lake and Mobilization of Drill to Its Staghorn Project, Newfoundland Gold Belt

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 drilling at its Long Lake Project in Newfoundland. The drill is now being mobilized to its Staghorn property, located 50 km southwest of Long Lake. The total program is presently set for a minimum of 2500 m of drilling.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO); (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) ('Fabled' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the 'Arrangement Agreement') with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper'), pursuant to which the Company proposes to spin out its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia (the 'Muskwa Project') by distributing the shares the Company holds in Fabled Copper to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement currently anticipated to be on the basis of one Fabled Copper share for every five common shares of Fabled held (the 'Spin-Out Transaction' or the 'Arrangement').
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Reserve#Bedford#Ns Accesswire#Silver Spruce Resources#S6q1#New Found Gold Corp#Queensway#Sokoman Minerals Corp#Moosehead#Marilyn Gold Properties#Atv#Als Global#Company#Qp#The Bay D Espoir Highway
albuquerqueexpress.com

Great Atlantic Starts Additional Diamond Drilling Program Targeting the New Otter Brook Gold Showing 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property - Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it is currently mobilizing a diamond drill to the eastern region of its Golden Promise Gold Property specifically to the area of the Otter Brook gold showing. Drilling is scheduled to begin later this week. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Sylla Gold signs option agreement to acquire southern Mali gold project

Sylla Gold has signed a definitive option agreement to acquire an indirect 100% interest in an exploration permit, namely the Niaouleni Project in the gold-bearing Birimian rocks of southern Mali. The agreement was reached with Niaouleni Gold and its wholly owned unit, Niaouleni Gold Mali SARL (Niaouleni SARL). This follows...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB: BMTLF)(FSE:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (THMG, THM) ("Thunder Mountain") and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ("South Mountain" or the "Project" or the "Property") in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.
IDAHO STATE
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Identifies New Drill Targets and Completes Till Sampling Program at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the definition of several new drill targets stemming from the results of the summer 2021 exploration program at the Wilding Gold project ("Wilding"). Canterra now looks towards the start of its fall drill program to test these new targets.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Snowline Gold Enters Into Property Option Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acquisition of five claim blocks from arm's length vendors increases Snowline's targeted Yukon Territory land position by 18%. Extensive historical dataset includes a 350 x 200 m zone of highly anomalous gold in soils with eight soil...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Summa Silver Receives Drill Permit and Prepares for Immediate Drilling at the High-Grade Silver-Gold Mogollon Property, New Mexico

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 15,000 Meters of Drilling Planned to Explore Extensions of Past Producing High-Grade Silver and Gold Mine. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF)...
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the 'Agreement') with the Government of Saskatchewan (the 'Province') to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the 'Contact Lake Property'), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

MAS Gold to acquire former producing gold mine in Canada

MAS Gold has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in nearly 463ha from the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada, for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes the Contact Lake Gold Mine, which was operated by Cameco from 1994 to 1997, in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan. As...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Falcon Gold Acquires Ground in Great Burnt Copper-Gold Region, Central Newfoundland Belt

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB: FGLDF); ); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 91 claims (the "Property") totaling 2,275 hectares located in the Great Burnt base-metal rich greenstone belt in central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php) Recent drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV:SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt also hosts the South Pond A and B copper-gold zones and the End Zone copper prospect within a 14 km mineralized corridor.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Great Thunder Gold options Goldson properties in Newfoundland

Great Thunder Gold Corp. [GTG-CSE; GTGFF-OTC Pink; M4KQ-FSE] has entered into an option agreement to acquire the 5,525-hectare Goldson properties located 58 km northeast of Gander, Newfoundland. With this addition, Great Thunder has strategically expanded its land holdings in Newfoundland from 1,195 claims to 1,416 claims (354 km2 or 35,400 hectares).
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces Health Canada approval of ZENGuard™ disposable face mask with biocidal coating and is rated at an ASTM Level 3. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated that ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks are safe for use by Canadians.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

TPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa

Combination of national valuation tech company and innovative proptech startup will accelerate appraisal modernization and further democratize property data and insights. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of CubiCasa, a Finland-based proptech startup. Through this acquisition, Clear Capital will empower CubiCasa to expand its revolutionary mobile technology that automates floor plan sketch creation and digitizes property data collection. CubiCasa will continue to operate with autonomy and service a wide variety of customers and verticals.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with SVG to Significantly Expand Nationwide Contractor Network

SVG University Partnership to Educate Contractors on Benefits of Adding Solar via USA Solar Networks to Service Offering. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Storm Ventures Group ('SVG') and SVG University to educate contractors within the SVG network on the benefits of adding solar to their service offering via USA Solar Networks, a member of the SIRC family of companies.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Bank of America Corporation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy