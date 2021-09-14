Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO); (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) ('Fabled' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the 'Arrangement Agreement') with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper'), pursuant to which the Company proposes to spin out its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia (the 'Muskwa Project') by distributing the shares the Company holds in Fabled Copper to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement currently anticipated to be on the basis of one Fabled Copper share for every five common shares of Fabled held (the 'Spin-Out Transaction' or the 'Arrangement').

