Debbie Harry wears patriotic dress at Met Gala 2021 to honor 'American Independence' theme
Debbie Harry rocked the Met Gala red carpet in a patriotic dress that was perfectly on-point for the 2021 show’s "American Independence" theme. In addition to being the fashion world’s biggest night, often compared to the Oscars, the New York City event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and coincides with the opening of a new exhibit every year, in this case, the debut of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."www.foxnews.com
