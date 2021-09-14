CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debbie Harry wears patriotic dress at Met Gala 2021 to honor 'American Independence' theme

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebbie Harry rocked the Met Gala red carpet in a patriotic dress that was perfectly on-point for the 2021 show’s "American Independence" theme. In addition to being the fashion world’s biggest night, often compared to the Oscars, the New York City event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and coincides with the opening of a new exhibit every year, in this case, the debut of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

www.foxnews.com

