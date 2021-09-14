CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...

investorideas.com

Mining Stock News: O2Gold (TSXV:OTGO.V) Intercepts 20 g/t Au at the Main Aurora Vein, Which Has a Projected Extension of at Least 700 Meters, at Only 97 Meters of Depth

TORONTO - September 21, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) O2Gold Inc. ("O2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:OTGO) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill hole at the Aurora Tunnel in Colombia, where the Company has exploitation and production permits. Key Highlights. Hole AUR-21-001 targeted down-dip extensions of high-grade gold-silver...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Sabre Gold increases resources at Copperstone, Arizona

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. [SGLD-TSX; SGLDF-OTCQB], formerly Arizona Gold Corp., released an updated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project in Arizona. Highlights include a 23% increase in gold ounces in all categories; a 53% increase in measured resources to 196,000 gold ounces at 7.6 g/t;...
ARIZONA STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO); (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) ('Fabled' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the 'Arrangement Agreement') with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper'), pursuant to which the Company proposes to spin out its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia (the 'Muskwa Project') by distributing the shares the Company holds in Fabled Copper to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement currently anticipated to be on the basis of one Fabled Copper share for every five common shares of Fabled held (the 'Spin-Out Transaction' or the 'Arrangement').
MARKETS
mining.com

Azimut’s Quebec gold discovery appears to be widening at depth

Quebec-focused project generator Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM) expects the mineralized intrusion underpinning the Patwon discovery of 2019 to widen and increase in grade at depth, president and CEO Jean-Marc Lulin tells The Northern Miner. “There was plenty of visible gold evident in the core samples recovered from the June drill...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Drill Update Cacao: Fully Preserved Epithermal Vein System Identified Over a 1,000 m Strike Length, With a 10 m True Width, Open Along Strike and to Depth

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that drilling has been completed and all assay results returned from exploration drilling at the Cacao Prospect. Fifteen drill holes for 3,500 m were completed to test the geological concept that the near surface gold mineralisation at Cacao is the top of a fully preserved epithermal gold system. Secondly to test that the gold mineralizing system extends, buried below surface, beyond the 450 m long outcrop where all the drilling had been concentrated to-date. Both objectives have been achieved with a wide zone of high-grade gold mineralisation intercepted below the current mineral resource, and a wide low-grade gold anomaly identified along strike of the outcropping mineralisation that may be the top of a completely hidden, deep-seated extension of the Cacao epithermal gold system. Follow-up drilling is being planned to test both targets at greater depths.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

St. Anthony Gold Corp Re-Assay Increases High-Grade intersection by 300% to 169 grams per tonne Au over 3.7 m at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ('St. Anthony' or the 'Company') (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce a significant increase in reported gold grades in drill core from check assaying with Metallic Screen Fire Assay ('MSFA') as compared to Original Fire Assay ('OFA') at the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Tier One Silver Expands High-Grade Vein Footprint at Curibaya

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the high-grade vein footprint on surface at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Two new zones of veining have been identified to the northeast and east of a previously sampled vein system with zones measuring approximately 600 metres (m) by 550 m and 250 m by 700 m, respectively (Figure 1). Highlights from the selective rock sampling in these newly identified zones yielded 11 samples over 1,000 g/t silver, with a peak assay of 7,220 g/t silver (Figure 2), and 23 samples over 1 g/t gold, with a peak assay of 12.3 g/t gold (Figure 3). In addition, a channel sample from the southern margin of the northeast vein extension yielded a broad interval of 25 m of 47.6 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (Figure 1). Rock grab highlights and channel sampling results are presented below in Tables 1 & 2.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Blue Lagoon Encounters Multiple High-Grade Veins in New Areas at Dome Mountain

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that recent drilling has encountered multiple high-grade vein intercepts at the Company's 100% controlled, year-round accessible Dome Mountain Gold Project located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, B.C. To date, 5940.5 m have been completed in eighteen diamond drill holes, approximately half of the Company's planned 12,000 m Phase Two 2021 drill program (Figure 1). Assays results for five holes (Table 1) have been received, highlights of which include:
ECONOMY
