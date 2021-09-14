CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VinePair Podcast: How the Hotel Bar Went From Tragic to Trendy

By VinePair Staff
vinepair.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hotel bar was once thought of as a last resort for travelers after a weary day on the go. Times are changing, though, as hotel bars are increasingly becoming cool, craft cocktail stops that draw hotel guests and outsiders alike. On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” join hosts Adam Teeter, Joanna Sciarrino, and Zach Geballe for a conversation on the history of hotel bars and how they’ve evolved to become the trendy drinking spots they are now.

