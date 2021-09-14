Hawaiian Pizza With Barbecue Sauce and Beef Bacon
This pie is for all the people out there who only think they hate Hawaiian pizza. Slowly but steadily, Down North Pizza in Philadelphia has been converting customers with this pie, listed on the menu as the Flip Side. This Detroit-style version is made with an impossibly fluffy dough and is topped with caramelized pineapple and a tangy, smoky homemade barbecue sauce (feel free to substitute with your favorite store-bought sauce). Executive chef Michael Carter uses beef bacon to keep the pizza halal, but pork bacon works equally well.www.bonappetit.com
