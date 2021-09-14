Wheat up over 1% on lower supplies, U.S ratings support corn

CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat seen firmer on bargain buying and short-covering after three straight days of declines pushed the most-active soft red winter wheat contract to a one-week low on Tuesday. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract can break through its 100-day moving average. Technical resistance was noted at that level on Tuesday and during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 9-1/2 cents higher at $6.99-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was up 10-1/4 cents at $7.00-3/4 while MGEX December spring wheat was up 7-3/4 cents at $8.95-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Strength in wheat supportive to corn. Gains kept in check by accelerating harvest in U.S. Midwest. * Resistance for CBOT December corn noted at Tuesday's high of $5.22-3/4 a bushel during overnight trading. The contract topped its 10-day moving average overnight but failed to hold support above that key technical point. * CBOT December corn last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $5.20-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Follow-through buying expected in soybeans after most-active contract bounced off a three-month low on Tuesday. * Support for benchmark CBOT November soybeans contract noted around its 200-day moving average overnight. Traders watching to see if it can rise above its 10-day moving average. * November soybeans were last up 3-3/4 cents at $12.77-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)

