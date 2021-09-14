Wheat up over 1% on lower supplies, U.S ratings support corn

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 103.1 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Sept 22) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 103.1 72.9 17.9 4.1 9.0 Crop, as of same date 119.0 84.1 21.3 3.5 9.4 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Yield, as of same date 2.89 3.08 2.72 1.70 35.65 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 39.2 25.6 7.5 2.5 0.2 hectares Harvested area, as of 41.1 27.3 7.9 2.0 0.3 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 10.1 million hectares, down from 10.5 million hectares at Sept. 22, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Diane Craft)
