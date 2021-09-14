Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kiss Through Facemasks At Met Gala

After making their red carpet debut earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck linked up at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, where they kissed through their face masks.

The 52-year-old rocked a brown wild west-themed Ralph Lauren outfit, which she paired with a cowboy hat and a chunky choker necklace. Affleck wore a tuxedo.

They did not walk the red carpet together, but met inside the event. The couple wore their masks as they walked into the event and stopped for pictures where they smooched for the cameras.

Prior to reconnecting with Lopez, Affleck had been dating Ana de Armas. Last year, the former flames were spotted kissing through their facemasks too. In January, they called it quits after a year together.

Since Bennifer split in 2004, the power couple made their first red carpet appearance since getting back together at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, September 10.

Lopez and the Gone Girl star rekindled their romance following the singer's split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

Things are getting serious between the pair. Last month, the hunk was spotted looking at engagement rings at Tiffany's in Century City, Calif., with his mom and his son Samuel, according to Page Six. This came after an OK! insider previously spilled that Bennifer "will make it official before the end of the year."

"Neither Ben nor Jen are messing about here," the insider explained. "This isn’t a silly game."

Although they seem to be moving fast, the source said they did not start back at square one and picked up where they left off: "Jen and Ben both know everything about each other — the good, the bad and the ugly."