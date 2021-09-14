It Doesn't Alway Pay to Be Ahead of the Pack

Ragy Thomas, the founder and CEO of SaaS business Sprinklr, believes optimism is key to solving problems. As founder, chairman, and CEO of Sprinklr, Ragy Thomas has been instrumental in leading the company from a seedling of an idea to a multibillion-dollar SaaS company. So what are his keys to success? Thomas will tell you it's not enough to be a technology visionary. In order to change the landscape of digital marketing and customer service, and become a top enterprise software company, you've got to have the leadership skills to match your big ideas. On the September 16 episode of The Human Factor, a LinkedIn video series hosted by Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Inc.'s parent company Mansueto Ventures, Thomas spoke about what makes a great leader and what could be the difference between being a manager and a CEO.

