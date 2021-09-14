Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce deserves HOF consideration

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, virtually guaranteeing he will be available for the Week 2 showdown against the 49ers. Undoubtedly, this is fantastic news for fantasy managers, primarily after the former Penn State Nittany Lion started his year off on the right foot, compiling 74 yards off 15 carries while also pulling in four of his five targets for 39 yards in Week 1. While Sanders' production patterns weren't consistent during the 2020 campaign, it seems as if he will have a more stable role moving forward, at least that's how it appears based on his workload during the opener. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old should remain starting in all formats, although he has a way to go before fantasy managers can trust him moving ahead.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO