CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce deserves HOF consideration

By Thomas Cunningham
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles‘ way of building a franchise has been in the trenches for a long time. Whether that is the defensive line or offensive line, the Eagles have always spent large amounts of capital in both, especially their offensive line. The Birds have had one of the better offensive...

insidetheiggles.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Can The 0-2 Vikings Turn Things Around? Here’s What Team History Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings are off to an 0-2 start, and in typical Vikings fashion, both losses were excruciating. This is one of 14 0-2 starts in Vikings history, and that’s without counting the 0-2-1 start in 1966. So, where did those 14 other teams end up? Do the Vikings have a chance to turn things around and make a playoff run? The bad news is, across those 14 seasons, only one team ended up making the playoffs. The 2008 Vikings, coached by Brad Childress and quarterbacked (mainly) by Gus Frerotte, rebounded to finish 10-6 and win the NFC North. They...
NFL
Yardbarker

Injury Report: The Philadelphia Eagles are…healthy?!

I know it’s difficult to believe, but it’s true. The Eagles are actually..*checks notes* healthy?. With the players listed all taking part in practice, it’s a strong sign that they’ll at least be available for the opener against Atlanta. This means that after tearing an Achilles in back-to-back years, Brandon Brooks will somehow be playing. Rodney McLeod, who tore his ACL last year and missed the entire summer program, will be playing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles extending Jordan Mailata is a no-brainer

The Philadelphia Eagles finalizing left tackle Jordan Mailata’s contract should take all of two seconds. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Mailata is signing a four-year deal that could be worth up to $80 million in total value. The contract means Mailata is tied with Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan for the seventh-highest paid left tackle in the league.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jason Kelce has a new look

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Eagles tight end Zach Ertz blew the Twitterverse wide open when he reported to training camp last month, both because he wasn’t expected to be in camp after a summer of trade rumblings... and because he rolled up rocking a new bleached-blonde hairdo. Was it a message? A midlife crisis? Did we need to talk to Julie Ertz? Eagles fans had all the theories. Ultimately it was probably just a fashion choice, but it was a fun talking point for a little while. And apparently Ertz’s new style inspired at least one of his teammates to join the Blonde Brigade. Brandon Brooks updated his Instagram story on Thursday night with a quick snippet of none other than Eagles center Jason Kelce sporting a new blonde hairdo.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholic Podcast: Learning more about the Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta and Philadelphia come into this game with a brand new coaching staff but with a good bit of established talent on each roster. For the Eagles, they’re also coming in with an offense that is a mix of hardened veterans and youth at almost all of the skill positions. Is this a team that can compete in the NFC East this year? What kind of issues could they cause the Falcons?
NFL
The Ledger

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons odds, picks and prediction

The Atlanta Falcons play host to the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday of Week 1. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Eagles vs. Falcons odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. It's a new regime in Atlanta after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football#Hof#Birds#The Hall Of Fame#Pro Bowler
chatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles: Pep talks for every team captain

Is anyone else excited? With less than a week remaining until the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2021 season versus the Atlanta Falcons, depending on where you are and how long you’ve been watching this team, you probably feel like you’ve had some sort of sugar or adrenaline rush. Philly’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buzz Surrounds Jordan Mailata, but Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson Noteworthy, too

Jordan Mailata has dominated a lot of the conversation with offensive linemen and coaches interviewed this week as the Eagles prepare to head south to Atlanta to meet the Falcons in the season opener. Asked if the 6-8, 380-pound Mailata reminds him of anyone, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was blunt:...
NFL
The Falcoholic

What if the Falcons win/lose against the Philadelphia Eagles

Football is finally upon us, after the very long wait we just endured to get through the malaise of the offseason. With it, every fanbase goes into the new campaign with some semblance of hope as each team lines up directly parallel to one another at the starting gate with a 0-0 record.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles top questions ahead of their home opener

Will the Philadelphia Eagles’ success continue into Week 2?. The Philadelphia Eagles have a real test of their new offensive and defensive schemes as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. These two teams have met 35 times, with the Niners leading the all-time series with a 19-14-1 margin, but the Eagles were the victors in their last two matchups.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

5 Philadelphia Eagles that must be given extensions immediately

Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles have a bright future ahead of them. Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles locked up Carson Wentz to a long-term deal just a few years ago (and maybe even before that), they’ve been hesitant to spend money on homegrown players. They’ve, instead, elected to go the route of handing the bigger deals to free agents that they add from other teams.
NFL
chatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles: What exactly is their plan for Zach Ertz?

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) What do you do when your team hoped to trade you in the offseason after stalled contract negotiations, failed, and kept you around anyway? If you’re Zach Ertz, you put on a happy face and return to the Philadelphia Eagles, a franchise he loves and the only franchise that he’s ever played for.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Jason Kelce Copies Zach Ertz, Dyes His Hair Blond Before Opener

Jason Kelce went blond too, and it's blowing our minds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz blew the Twitterverse wide open when he reported to training camp last month, both because he wasn't expected to be in camp after a summer of trade rumblings... and because he rolled up rocking a new bleached-blond hairdo.
NFL
Cat Country 107.3

Meet the Jersey Girls Cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles This Season

Even though they perform in Philadelphia, New Jersey is well represented on the 2021 season roster of Eagles cheerleaders. There are currently 10 Garden State girls cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles this year, including rookies, like Woolwich Twp.'s Jaime Giailloreto. And these cheerleaders are not just pretty faces with amazing...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Jason Kelce explains why he colored his hair blond

Just ahead of the Eagles’ season opener, veteran center Jason Kelce debuted a bright blond new look at practice. We heard from Kelce for the first time since on Thursday and he explained how it was the result of losing a bet to tight end — and also recently blond — Zach Ertz.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, virtually guaranteeing he will be available for the Week 2 showdown against the 49ers. Undoubtedly, this is fantastic news for fantasy managers, primarily after the former Penn State Nittany Lion started his year off on the right foot, compiling 74 yards off 15 carries while also pulling in four of his five targets for 39 yards in Week 1. While Sanders' production patterns weren't consistent during the 2020 campaign, it seems as if he will have a more stable role moving forward, at least that's how it appears based on his workload during the opener. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old should remain starting in all formats, although he has a way to go before fantasy managers can trust him moving ahead.
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

49ers Week 2: A closer look at the Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni’s first game as the Philadelphia Eagles’ coach couldn’t have gone much better. His offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, piled up 429 yards, and his defense only allowed a pair of field goals in what became a 32-6 road win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Now it’s...
NFL
chatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earns praise from franchise legend

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Everyone’s had some time to calm down, and there’s still a slight buzz. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should be feeling pretty good about his Week 1 performance against the Atlanta Falcons. His ego should get an even bigger boost after hearing what a former franchise legend said about him.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

148K+
Followers
339K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy