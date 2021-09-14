CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankwise Technology Unveils Happy Banker, a Solution for Streamlining Operations for Financial Service Providers

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas unveiled Happy Banker, a software service for banking institutions and credit unions that makes use of the FIS Horizon core system for their banking requirements. As first reported by Finextra, these modules assist banking platforms with leveraging their core processing system without having to make costly updates or other changes, which also helps with saving time and effort.

