'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Was Pete Wentz' Stunt Double In 'Centuries' Video
Before Simu Liu was doing his own stunts in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he was taking punches for Pete Wentz in Fall Out Boy's gladiatorial "Centuries" video. Yup, that's right. Marvel's latest star was once Wentz' stunt double. And he was so excited about it that he posted a picture of himself and the bassist on Twitter in 2014 with the caption: "That time I was a stunt double for @petewentz"www.at40.com
