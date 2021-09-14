'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Was Pete Wentz' Stunt Double In 'Centuries' Video

Last weekend saw the theatrical debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest hit film to build upon the mythos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were incredibly eager to see what the solo film would bring to the franchise, including Simu Liu's portrayal of Shang-Chi. While there's no telling exactly where Shang-Chi is headed next in the MCU, fans have definitely embraced Liu's take on the iconic character — and apparently, some of his fellow superheroes have as well. While appearing on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, alongside Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, Liu spoke about the reaction he's gotten from other MCU stars, following the film's record-breaking opening weekend.

