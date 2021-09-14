Letter: Cigar smoking is a start down an unhealthy decline

In 1972, my addiction to tobacco started with a cigar. My father smoked a pipe. At the time, it was believed that, because we didn’t inhale, it was not a threat. My addiction lasted 20 years. I used cigars, cigarettes and a pipe. My wife and the good people at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center cared about me enough to help me break my habit. I will always be grateful for what they did. If you smoke, get help.