YOUNGER PEOPLE INFECTED- For the past several weeks, the news about Covid infections on the rise has become routine as many parts of the country and especially the deep south have seen considerable increases in hospitalizations. And doctors have noted the ages of patients are getting younger and younger than the covid surges from a year ago. They say it’s because of the newer, more infectious Delta variant of the disease. While the more elderly segments of the population are still at risk, younger people are showing up in emergency rooms unable to breathe due to Covid.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO