I would like to respond to Dr. Richard Cherwitz’s seven proposed rules changes as listed in his letter to the editor last Sunday:. 1) Demand that politicians who want to ban abortions when the baby in the mother’s womb has a heart beat should provide financial support for the babies. Here’s news for you, the politicians did not impregnate these women. What about the responsibilities of the two people who caused the pregnancy which could have been easily avoided? Abortion is being used as a form of birth control and maybe if that would be stopped there would be far less need for abortions. Who pays for the abortion? Taxpayers and an innocent baby.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO