It’s getting to be the most colorful time of the year as foliage is turning throughout New York State. While the Adirondack region is rightly touted for its gorgeous foliage, we have plenty of stunning colors right in our own backyard or a quick ride away. Colors will soon be in full bloom in Western New York with peak season expected by mid- to late October. Check the fall foliage report released each Wednesday at iloveny.com.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO