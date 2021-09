Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars is now showing in theaters in the United States and Canada. Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars is a direct sequel to the second season of the anime inspired by Tsutomu Nihei's sci-fi epic in feature film form. It's been six years since the anime concluded, but Love Woven in the Stars is content to pick right back up where the story left off. The result is no less than a visually dazzling spectacle that valiantly works to adapt Nihei's unique style. Unfortunately, it's also a rushed, somewhat messy conclusion to a series that falters when trying to offer a neat wrap-up for such a complex narrative. However, what's here is still very much worth watching and enjoyable in its own right.

