CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Dealing with the driving question

By Danielle Schneider Special to The Citizen
Citizen Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no denying the fact that driving is one of the most important forms of independence and freedom for adults. We rely on driving for our transportation to shop, go to medical appointments, and for travel and leisurely activities. It’s difficult to imagine that there may come a time when we need to consider hanging up the keys for the safety of ourselves and others. On the other hand, what if your aging loved one is not ready to give up the keys on their own, but is no longer safe on the roads? If you have decided that now is the time to talk with your loved one about their need to stop driving, there are steps you can take and ways to make the conversation go as smooth as possible.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbancny.com

Onondaga County Office for Aging – Institute for Caregivers Zoom Class Series – Dementia Education for Caregivers

Dementia Education for Caregivers Register for One, Two or ALL THREE Classes. These classes will be presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central NY Chapter Staff. JoAnne Spoto Decker, Commissioner and Executive Director, Onondaga County Office for Aging is pleased to announce a class series for those who currently care for older, or disabled persons, or may become caregivers in the future. These LIVE, video presentations are open to the public. These classes will be presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central NY Chapter Staff. The Alzheimer’s Association® is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Traffic
Citizen Online

Majority of Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are under age 60

As COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up in Cayuga County, a majority of residents receiving treatment in area hospitals are under age 60. The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 22 one day ago. Fourteen of the 25 patients are under age 60. Seven are in their 50s, four are in their 30s, two are in their 40s and one is in their 20s.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Citizen Online

Cayuga County health officials to parents: Keep sick kids at home as COVID-19 cases rise

The Cayuga County Health Department has a message for parents: Keep your children at home when they're sick or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms. The public plea comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Cayuga County. There were 91 new cases in three days and 369 so far in September. With the spike in cases, hospitalizations are on the rise. As of Monday, there are 17 Cayuga County residents with COVID-related illnesses receiving treatment at Auburn, Crouse or Upstate University hospitals. The hospitalized patients range in age from two in their 30s to two in their 90s. Twelve of the 17 patients are age 60 and older.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Citizen Online

Cayuga County prioritizing COVID-19 case investigations for school kids amid spike

The Cayuga County Health Department is asking adults to be patient as it prioritizes COVID-19 case investigations for schoolchildren and based on the date of tests. With the start of school, health officials expressed concern about a potential increase in COVID-19 cases. The health department hasn't disclosed if any of the recent cases are schoolchildren.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Cdc#Cayuga County Office
Citizen Online

Cayuga County Health Department faces 'huge challenge' as COVID work overwhelms staff

To highlight the caseload her staff is facing, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy shared a statistic with legislators on Monday. Shortly after the Cayuga County Health Department reported 91 new cases in three days, Cuddy told the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee there were 115 pending cases that haven't been contacted to be admitted into isolation.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County Health Department seeing COVID-19 surge in school communities

CAYUGA COUNTY — The Cayuga County Health Department is seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases in students and there has been less than a week into the new school year. The health department is pleading with parents and guardians to keep their children at home when they are sick or are showing any COVID-19 symptoms, even if the symptoms may be allergy-related.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Onondaga County Sheriff’s office will answer questions at Syracuse Gun Show

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Pistol License Unit will be on hand to answer questions at the Syracuse Gun Show. Members of the Sheriff’s Office will be available to answer questions regarding the NYS Pistol License Applications issued in Onondaga County and will be processing amendments to acquire/dispose handguns for Onondaga County issued Pistol License holders.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Department of Health
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Office offering free drive-up vaccine clinic

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and Palmetto Palace are partnering to host a free, drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Monday. The public can register on site or call 833-625-4584 to schedule an appointment. The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those 12...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Citizen Online

NY directive could provide Cayuga County more help at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department could receive additional help at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics thanks to a directive issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. Hochul ordered the state Department of Health to allow basic EMTs to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2,000 EMTs are already trained vaccinators and 50,000 more are eligible to participate in the training program, which can be completed online or in person.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Citizen Online

Active COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 300 over the weekend in Cayuga County, but hospitalizations ticked up after a brief decline last week. The Cayuga County Health Department reported 264 active COVID-19 cases, down from 334 on Thursday. The active case count decreased despite 78 new cases in three days, 55 of which aren't vaccinated.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Positive cases drop while hospitalizations rise in Cayuga County

COVID cases have dropped under 300 in Cayuga County, but hospitalizations are increasing. Over the weekend the active number of positive cases was 264, down from Thursday’s reported 334. Hospitalizations have risen though, going from 20 on Thursday to 23 over the weekend. No new deaths have been reported, and...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Reports 98th COVID Related Death

A Cayuga County resident in her 70’s that previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. The county Health Department has reported 98 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 54 new cases Monday and 20 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. Get...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

See September 21 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 1 death in Cayuga, 1 in Oswego County

CENTRAL NEW YORK — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in local Central New York counties. Cayuga County has reported one new death, a woman in her 70s. They have not released any other information out of respect for her family. The county saw 54 new cases, and there are currently 20 neighbors in the hospital. The health department says 70% of them are unvaccinated.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy