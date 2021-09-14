Comforters Needed Tonight!

Highs on Tuesday remained slightly below-average, meaning Tuesday night will be much cooler than average, thanks to a clear sky. On cloudy nights, any heat the surface of the Earth absorbs during the day, will be reflected back to the surface, keeping temperatures a little warmer. On a clear night, like we'll see Tuesday night, that heat escapes into space, allowing temperatures to cool off quick. And with Tuesday's highs only in the upper 60s to the lower 70s, our overnight lows are looking to drop into the upper 40s under that clear and quiet sky.