Environment

Comforters Needed Tonight!

KAAL-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs on Tuesday remained slightly below-average, meaning Tuesday night will be much cooler than average, thanks to a clear sky. On cloudy nights, any heat the surface of the Earth absorbs during the day, will be reflected back to the surface, keeping temperatures a little warmer. On a clear night, like we'll see Tuesday night, that heat escapes into space, allowing temperatures to cool off quick. And with Tuesday's highs only in the upper 60s to the lower 70s, our overnight lows are looking to drop into the upper 40s under that clear and quiet sky.

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Comfortably Cool Wednesday

You'll notice the chill in the air heading out the door this morning, with temperatures in the lower 40s, even the upper 30s for some. High pressure is keeping the cool & dry air in place, which will make it feel & look very nice today; sunny & in the middle 60s for highs.
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Stretch of Comfortable Fall Weather

The rest of the evening stays mild before we begin our cool down heading into Thursday morning. Winds will shift back out of the south Thursday, helping us to warm up more. Highs will be near 80 with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front arrives Friday morning, dropping us back...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Staying Clear & Quiet; Iso. Showers Friday

We are going to hang onto the clear & quiet trend for the rest of the week, as high pressure keeps the dry air in place through Thursday. This means highs will stay comfy, thanks to the humidity levels staying very low as well. A weak cold front comes through on Friday, cooling us down a bit, but also bringing in an isolated shower chance from 8 AM to 3 PM. Significant rain is not expected with this rain chance.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Happy Fall!

Fall officially begins for us at 2:20 this afternoon. The start of Fall, or the Autumnal Equinox, is the time of the year when the sun is directly over the equator, bringing us nearly equal lengths of daylight & darkness. In fact the word Equinox is Latin for "equal nights". And I"m sure you have noticed it looking a little more & more like it, as the fall colors are continuing to turn across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

It's Fall, but where are the fall leaves

(ABC 6 News) - Fall is officially here but it doesn't necessarily look like it outside. Because of the severe drought and the hot temperatures we've had this summer. Our leaves are taking a little bit longer to turn to fall colors. "One way trees do survive during drought is...
MINNESOTA STATE

