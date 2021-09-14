Parallel Wireless Expands Open RAN Research and Development Centers Across the Globe
Expanding our worldwide footprint and hiring best-in-class talent in mobile networks. NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN software company delivering the world's leading All G (5G 4G 3G 2G) cloud-native, Open RAN solutions, is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India.www.laconiadailysun.com
